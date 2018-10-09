Vermilion County coal mine close to first state permit

Other Related Content Coal firm clears major hurdle for mining permit in Illinois

A long-planned coal mine in Vermilion County could soon get one of two state permits it needs to operate.



Sunrise Coal, based in Indiana, wants to set up its Bulldog Mine northeast of Allerton.



Illinois Department of Natural Resources spokesman Tim Schweizer said Sunrise recently submitted its bond and fee for the project. The fee was $9757.50, while the bond was $5,486,900. However, Schweizer said Sunrise will pay the bond over time, and it only put down $830,880 to start.

Schweizer expects IDNR will issue its permit sometime this fall.Sunrise also needs a water permit from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. A spokesperson there could not be reached for comment.A spokesperson for Sunrise also could not be reached.The mine has faced opposition from local environmental groups. Andrew Rehn with Champaign-based Prairie Rivers Network says the public will have a chance to weigh in before the IDNR permit is issued.