Fairmount man killed in crash

A crash involving a grain truck and another vehicle near Allerton on Tuesday killed a 66-year-old Fairmount man.

Illinois State Police said Jay Hageman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 4:50 p.m.

Police said Hageman was driving a truck tractor and grain hauler southbound on County Road 250 East when his vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a suburban that was driving eastbound on County Road 300 North.

The driver of the suburban was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

