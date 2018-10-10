UPDATE: Prosecutor: slain man identified shooter

New 5:22 p.m. Wednesday:



Champaign County's top prosecutor said a man shot to death near downtown Champaign in August identified his killer before going into surgery.



State's Attorney Julia Rietz made the comments after Shoen Russell faced a judge for the first time Wednesday. The 48 year-old from Champaign wore street clothes when he came before Judge John Kennedy via video from the Champaign County jail.



In a hearing that lasted less than four minutes, the judge read off four counts of first degree murder.

Russell faces 45 to 85 years in prison if he's found guilty. He told the judge Wednesday he needed until next Thursday to hire an attorney.



Russell's $5 million bond was not changed. That means he has to pay $500,000 to get out of jail.



Rietz said the shooting happened on the night of Aug. 23 outside the American Legion in the 700 block of North Hickory Street. Rietz said Russell and the victim, 48 year-old Darin Mitchell of Champaign, traded blows. Then, she said, Russell shot Mitchell in the abdomen and fled the scene.



Several members of Mitchell's family were in court Wednesday but declined to talk to the media.



Daniels said an argument turned physical, and Russell then allegedly shot 48-year-old Darin Mitchell of Champaign in the stomach.



