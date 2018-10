A Frost Advisory has been issued for a portion of East Central Illinois.

The advisory includes Champaign, DeWitt, Piatt, and Vermilion counties from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, while Ford and Iroquois counties are under one from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday.

Sensitive outdoor plants and vegetation may be damaged or killed if left uncovered or not brought indoors.