Man shot to death in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN - A 35-year-old man was shot to death early this morning in the latest incident of gun violence in the city.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2600 block of Lawndale Drive at about 1:30 a.m. today. There, inside a private residence, they found a man who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Police are processing evidence from the scene.

Tips? Call the Champaign Police Investigations Division at 217-351-4545. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

This is a developing story. More to come.