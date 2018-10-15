Freeze watch issued for most of area

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most of East Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday morning.

The watch includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Sensitive vegetation that is not protected may be damaged or killed by the freezing temperatures.