Hall of Fame EIU coach passes away

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Eastern Illinois coach Bob Spoo walks off the field after Saturday's loss.

CHARLESTON – Bob Spoo, Eastern Illinois' all-time leader in football wins, died Monday morning in Rockford.

In 25 seasons at EIU, Spoo won 144 games. He was inducted into the Ohio Valley Conference Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Eastern Illinois Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

Spoo delivered five conference championships and had 11 teams finish the season ranked in the top 25. He had seven players drafted and nine former EIU players appeared in an NFL game, including former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and current 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.