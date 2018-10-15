Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Hall of Fame EIU coach passes away
Hall of Fame EIU coach passes away

Mon, 10/15/2018 - 10:09am | The News-Gazette
Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette
Eastern Illinois coach Bob Spoo walks off the field after Saturday's loss.

CHARLESTON  – Bob Spoo, Eastern Illinois' all-time leader in football wins, died Monday morning in Rockford.

In 25 seasons at EIU, Spoo won 144 games.  He was inducted into the Ohio Valley Conference Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Eastern Illinois Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

Spoo delivered five conference championships and had 11 teams finish the season ranked in the top 25.  He had seven players drafted and nine former EIU players appeared in an NFL game, including former  Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and current 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

 

