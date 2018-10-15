UPDATE: Freeze warning issued for East Central Illinois

New 3:16 p..m. Monday:

All of East Central Illinois is now under a freeze warning for the overnight hours Monday night into Tuesday morning.

New 1:29 p.m. Monday:

Ford and Iroquois counties are under a freeze warning Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Original story 7:54 a.m. Monday:

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most of East Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday morning.

The watch includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Sensitive vegetation that is not protected may be damaged or killed by the freezing temperatures.