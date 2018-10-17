Champaign County Board member among 10 staffers suing Pritzker campaign

Photo by: Champaign County Board James Tinsley is a Democrat representing District 11 on the Champaign County Board. Other Related Content PDF: Pritzker lawsuit

Ten current and former staffers, including a Champaign County Board member, are suing Democratic Illinois gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker's campaign, saying they were harassed and discriminated against because of their race.

The billionaire businessman's campaign said the lawsuit was filed after his camp rejected a settlement offer to pay $7.5 million in damages.

The black and Latino staffers said in the lawsuit that they were forced to work in unsafe areas and were offered "no meaningful opportunity for advancement."

Among the 10 people bringing the suit is Democratic Champaign County Board member James Tinsley. He is black and has been a Pritzker field organizer since July of this year. The lawsuit lists no allegations specific to Tinsley, who could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

In response to the suit, Pritzker said, "This is not true." Running mate Juliana Stratton, who is black, said, "we are not afraid to litigate this to the fullest extent of the law."

The campaign released part of an Oct. 5 settlement offer from the workers' attorney. It asks for $7.5 million, among other requests, and gives the campaign until Oct. 8 to accept or "our clients will pursue all available legal remedies."