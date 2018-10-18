Police: UI student sexually assaulted by Uber driver

University of Illinois Police said an Uber driver sexually assaulted a student in a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The female student was taking an Uber from the 200 block of East Green Street in Champaign to Urbana, UI police spokesperson Patrick Wade said, when the driver pulled into a parking lot in the 1200 block of West Nevada Street around 1:20 a.m. There, he allegedly sexually assaulted the student.

Wade said the man then completed the Uber trip.

Wade said police know the identity of the suspect, who no longer is an Uber driver, and are actively investigating.

Police have yet to release the suspect’s name.