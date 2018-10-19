Overturned semi on I-74; hogs loose
UPDATE 1:03 p.m.
Illinois State Police report the westbound passing lane of Interstate 74 near Lincoln Avenue has been reopened but traffic is moving slowly.
URBANA — First responders are handling an accident involving an overturned semitrailer tractor truck on Interstate 74 from which hogs have escaped.
The accident is in the westbound lanes of I-74 at the Lincoln Avenue exit and has brought traffic to a standstill. It happened just before noon.
Westbound traffic is being diverted from the interstate at Cunningham Avenue.
Please avoid the area. It's unknown at this time if anyone has been hurt.
