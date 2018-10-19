Overturned semi on I-74; hogs loose

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette The scene on I-74 near Lincoln Avenue in Urbana after a semi jackknifed in the westbound lanes just before noon Friday, scattering livestock and closing the interstate.

UPDATE 1:03 p.m.

Illinois State Police report the westbound passing lane of Interstate 74 near Lincoln Avenue has been reopened but traffic is moving slowly.

URBANA — First responders are handling an accident involving an overturned semitrailer tractor truck on Interstate 74 from which hogs have escaped.

The accident is in the westbound lanes of I-74 at the Lincoln Avenue exit and has brought traffic to a standstill. It happened just before noon.

Westbound traffic is being diverted from the interstate at Cunningham Avenue.

Please avoid the area. It's unknown at this time if anyone has been hurt.



