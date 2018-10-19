UPDATE: No arrests yet in alleged sex assault of UI student by Uber driver

UPDATE, 6:05 p.m. Friday:

URBANA — The alleged assault of a University of Illinois student by a driver for a ride-hailing service Wednesday remains under active investigation by UI police, but no arrests have been made.

"We interviewed the driver Thursday afternoon. He was issued a no-trespassing notice for all campus property so he can be arrested if he's on campus. That is not necessarily the final action," said police spokesman Pat Wade. "The investigation is ongoing. We still have lots of evidence to review and we'll be working with the state's attorney's office as we go forward."

Wade said a woman, whose age he declined to reveal, reported to Urbana police that she had been sexually assaulted by a driver for Uber about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. Her report came later in the day Wednesday, Wade said.

Wade said the driver is a 27-year-old man who lives locally but declined to reveal more about him or any of the details of what may have happened to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Because the incident was reported to have taken place in a parking lot in the 1200 block of West Nevada Street, an area where UI and Urbana police jurisdictions overlap, UI police agreed to investigate.

"We work together to narrow down where it could have been. We end up taking a lot of sex-assault reports from the city ... because we have more university resources to provide to students," Wade said.

The woman had been picked up in the 200 block of East Green Street in Champaign, Wade said, and was headed to an undisclosed Urbana destination. After the alleged assault, the trip was completed.

Wade also declined to say if the woman sought medical treatment, which would have included the collection of evidence for a potential prosecution.

"I can say that sexual-assault investigations in general are very complex because of the high burden of proof we would have to reach in the criminal-justice system," he said. "We're reviewing all the evidence and will work with the Champaign County state's attorney."

Wade said the driver was terminated from Uber after the incident was reported.

Uber's website lists several reasons that a driver might have his or her account "deactivated."

"Actions that threaten the safety of drivers and riders will be investigated and, if confirmed, lead to permanent deactivation of your account. For example: Physical contact with riders," the rules state. "As our community guidelines make clear, you shouldn't touch or flirt with other people in the car. As a reminder, Uber has a no-sex rule. That's no sexual conduct with riders, no matter what. And you should never hit or otherwise hurt a rider."

