LIVE! Wisconsin

Wisconsin 14, Illinois 0 — 7:01 left in 1st

Illinois' decision to throw the ball on 2nd and 2 on its first drive resulted in AJ Bush Jr. taking a big hit from Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell while throwing an incompletion. Opting to pass again on 3rd and 2 led to Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards picking off Bush and returning it deep into Illinois territory. Two plays later, wide receiver Aron Cruickshank sped his way to a 23-yard touchdown run. Plus, it's snowing again.

****

Wisconsin 7, Illinois 0 — 9:27 left in 1st

Here's the not good sign for Illinois after Wisconsin's scoring drive to start the game. Taiwan Deal and Garrett Groshek were just as effective in the run game as Jonathan Taylor with carries of 10-plus yards apiece. Oh, and Alex Hornibrook picked up a pair of first downs through the air. Illinois held the Badgers to just five yards on Taylor's first two carries (first two plays of the drive), but then Wisconsin just marched with its 11-play drive chewing up 75 yards and 5 minutes, 33 seconds of clock.

****

Illinois at No. 23 Wisconsin — 11 a.m., FS1

Not only will Illinois be short a couple players in the secondary, but the Illini will also play without linebacker Dele Harding today against Wisconsin. While Illinois has played mostly a 4-2-5 base package (with a nickel back) this season, the Badgers' run game necessitates a more traditional 4-3 look.

Without Harding, Illinois will go with Jimmy Marchese at linebacker alongside Del'Shawn Phillips and Jake Hansen. Marchese has played sparingly the last two games after missing the first four games with a broken wrist. The older of the Marchese brothers on the Illini roster (Michael is a sophomore safety), Jimmy earned a scholarship this season after factoring into the Illinois defense last year. His main issue? Missing tackles even though he's usually in the right place.

****

Illinois at No. 23 Wisconsin — 11 a.m., FS1

Every week of the season (except the bye week), Lovie Smith meets with the media on Monday afternoon. Here's a sampling what the Illinois coach had to say this Monday:

On moving on from Purdue loss

When you don't have a lot of answers for what happened, you go back to work which we'll do. We started that process of course this morning watching the video. For our football team, whether you win or lose, you have to move on. You can't let a bad game beat you the next week, and that's what were not going to do. Wisconsin gets your attention. We're not the only team that's disappointed in our play on a certain weekend. I'm sure they're disappointed with how they played also. We have our hands full with Wisconsin, all three phases.

On linebacker play this season

We have a 3-3 record, and when you play the way we have defensively, you can't really talk about a lot of the positive things. I'm really excited about seeing what we can do the second half of the season. Jake Hansen started off strong, Del'Shawn Phillips has done some good things, especially intercepting the ball. Dele Harding, based on offenses running more three-receiver sets, hasn't played as much. This week he'll get a chance to play a lot more. Linebacker play needs to improve like all positions.

On facing Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor

He's definitely a scholarship player. Excellent speed, runs low to the ground, good runner inside, but of course with the speed can break them on the outside. With an offensive line as big, as physical, as athletic as Wisconsin has, that's a tough duty with that commitment to the run. He's one of the top running backs in the country. When you think of Wisconsin linemen, I think they kind of fit the mold from what you expect from them. Big guys that can play. They're big, physical, and athletic guys as well. It'll be a big challenge for our defensive line.

****

Illinois at No. 23 Wisconsin — 11 a.m., FS1

Two things to discuss here in the hour leading up to kickoff. One, it has stopped snowing in Madison. The precipitation started out as sort of a rain/sleet mix and then turned into a blowing (not accumulating) snow for about 10 minutes. Right now it's just overcast, which suits me fine because squinting through the bright glare of the sun was making my head hurt.

In non-weather related news, sophomore safety Tony Adams and freshman safety Kerby Joseph did not make the trip to Wisconsin. Adams is out with a hamstring injury he suffered last week against Purdue, and Joseph is out with an undisclosed injury from the same game. That basically puts the Illini at four safeties they can turn to in Sydney Brown, Michael Marchese, Stanley Green and Delano Ware.

The thing is, Illinois made a switch at safety — Brown and Adams replacing Green and Marchese — during the bye week before the Rutgers game. Losing Bennett Williams (dismissed from the team) doesn't help things, although he was a non-factor this season between his suspension and an injury against Penn State. But a secondary that got picked apart by Purdue can't take hits to its depth like that and be OK.

****

Good morning from Madison. We're about 90 minutes from kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium, and I'm already preparing myself for the stadium to shake before the fourth quarter. Or maybe before if Jonathan Taylor does what everyone is expecting him to do behind the Badgers' NFL-caliber offensive line.

Slowing down the Wisconsin run game will be priority No. 1 for an Illinois team that hasn't won on the Badgers' home field since 2002. Of course, as much as the Illini secondary has struggled (see Blough, David), Wisconsin might let Alex Hornibrook loose and see what he can do today.

VIDEO: "When you don't have a lot of answers for what happened you go back to work, which we'll do." — @IlliniFootball coach @LovieSmith on #Illini moving on after loss to Purdue. https://t.co/OxROx6AC9z pic.twitter.com/CQ7mz6eg5Y — IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) October 15, 2018

Let's be honest early in today's LIVE! Report. Illinois can gain more than it can lose today against the Badgers. A win against the No. 23 team in the country would be huge. Even being competitive in a loss would be more than what a large portion of the fan base expects. On the wrong end of a rout? Well, isn't that what everyone's expecting? It's win-win-win for the Illini — especially if they actually win.

On that note, however, it should be mentioned that Wisconsin opened this week as a 26 1/2-point favorite. That line didn't change much. It quickly moved to 25 and is at 24 this morning. The Badgers' are an overwhelming favorite.

They keys for the Illini are fairly simple:

1. Slow down Jonathan Taylor (which they did last year in Champaign)

2. Don't let Hornibrook turn into Blough

3. Get their own run game going

4. Show some semblance of a passing game so Wisconsin can't stack the box every play

5. Takeaways, takeaways, takeaways

Simple.

Before we get to this morning's links for all the Illinois coverage you might have missed, a couple thoughts on Camp Randall Stadium. One, the media parking wasn't as far away as I was led to believe — even if it is closer to the lake than the stadium and there's no direct route. Two, Camp Randall is a maze of ramps and stairways and even getting to the elevator to the press box required GPS.

Then there's this ...

Morning tweet from Madison: I'm going to squint this entire game with the sun in my face. Really wish I wouldn't have misplaced all my sunglasses. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 20, 2018

Anyway, with kickoff coming, catch up on all our our Illinois-Wisconsin pregame coverage.

— Gameday Q&A with Wisconsin native and Illini tight end Austin Roberts

— Asmussen: Trip to Madison hasn't gone well for UI

— Who's got the edge? Full Illini-Badgers breakdown

— Bulletin board material: N-G staff picks

— Talking points with Wisconsin beat writer Jason Galloway

— Final Word with Bob Asmussen

— How Illinois is managing freshmen redshirts