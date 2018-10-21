Rantoul man sentenced to prison for having loaded guns in car

URBANA — A Rantoul man with prior convictions who admitted having loaded guns in a car has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison.

Andrew Washington, 22, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of Aspen Drive, pleaded guilty earlier this month to aggravated unlawful use of weapons before Judge Heidi Ladd.

Another count alleging he possessed stolen weapons was dismissed.

The charges stemmed from his arrest, along with two other men, on July 9 at Market and Bradley streets in Champaign.

Police stopped the car in which Washington was a passenger for speeding at and having an expired registration.

Under the seats, police found three loaded handguns, two of which were stolen.

Because of prior convictions for burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle, Washington is not allowed to possess guns.

At the time of his arrest, he had a petition pending to revoke his probation for burglary. That was also withdrawn as part of his negotiated plea agreement.

The weapons charges are unresolved in the cases of co-defendants George Edwards, 24, of the 2400 block of North Neil Street, Champaign; and Mahlyk Jordan, 22, of the 800 block of St. Andrews Circle, Rantoul.

Edwards also has pending drug charges in the same case for allegedly having about 1.5 grams of cocaine on him in four bags.



