UPDATE: No one hurt after house fire in north Urbana
Mon, 10/22/2018 - 4:44pm | Tim Ditman
Fire on Lincoln
Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Urbana Fire Department personnel on the scene of a fire at 3107 N. Lincoln on Monday. The incident shut down traffic in both directions. 

UPDATE, 4:44 p.m. Monday:

URBANA — No one was hurt Monday after flames spread through a one-story rental home in north Urbana.

Urbana firefighters responded to the fire at 3107 N. Lincoln Ave. shortly after 1 p.m.

Division Chief Chad Hensch said no one was staying in the home, which he said used to be a schoolhouse. Hensch said the landlord was spraying foam insulation in a mechanical room when the aerosol propellant in the can ignited and caught the wall on fire.

Hensch estimated damages at $25,000.

* * * * *

Original story, published 1:17 p.m.:

Champaign County METCAD reports that Urbana firefighters have been called to a fire in the 3107 N. Lincoln Ave. METCAD reports someone was spraying insulation, and it caught on fire.

Traffic in both directions has been blocked; motorists should avoid the area.

