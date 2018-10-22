UPDATED: No one hurt after house fire in north Urbana

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Urbana Fire Department personnel on the scene of a fire at 3107 N. Lincoln on Monday. The incident shut down traffic in both directions.

No one was hurt after flames spread through a one-story rental home in north Urbana on Monday.



Crews shortly after 1 p.m. responded to 3107 North Lincoln Avenue.



Urbana fire division chief Chad Hensch said no one was staying in the home, which he said used to be a schoolhouse. Hensch said the landlord was spraying foam insulation in a mechanical room when the aerosol propellant in the can ignited and caught the wall on fire.



Hensch estimates damages at $25,000.



Champaign County METCAD reports that Urbana fire crews have been called to a fire at 3107 North Lincoln Avenue. METCAD reports someone was spraying insulation, and it caught on fire.

Traffic in both directions has been blocked.

You should avoid the area.