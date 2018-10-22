UPDATED: Power mostly restored

Monday 10:40 a.m. Update.

Power has been restored to most of the thousands of Ameren customers in Champaign County, who lost electricity earlier Monday morning.

The Ameren outage map showed that there were, at one time, nearly 1,700 without electricity in Tolono. About 300 hundred customers in Pesotum and about 230 in Sadorus were also without power.

Earlier Monday morning, there were about 3,400 customers in Urbana without power.

Ameren spokesperson Marcelyn Love says there was a substation outage in Urbana that caused people to lose power there, while there was a blown fuse at a substation near Tolono.

