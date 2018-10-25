12-year-old injured in shooting incident in Champaign

Weigh in: Submit a letter to the editor

CHAMPAIGN – Police are investigating a shooting incident that resulted in an injury to a 12-year-old girl on Wednesday night.

Responding to a report of shots fired at 10:02 p.m. in the 400 block of East Vine Street, police found a girl inside a private residence who had sustained a minor injury to her leg. She was treated at an area hospital.

Police said someone “fired multiple rounds into a private residence and then fled the scene in a vehicle.”

It is not believed to be a random act of violence, police said.

Anyone who may have information or who was in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

