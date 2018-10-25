12-year-old injured in shooting in north Champaign

Weigh in: Submit a letter to the editor

CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that apparently resulted in an injury to a 12-year-old girl.

Responding to a report of shots fired at 10:02 p.m. in the 400 block of East Vine Street, police found the girl inside a private residence with a minor leg injury. She was treated at an area hospital.

Police said someone "fired multiple rounds into a private residence and then fled the scene in a vehicle."

It is not believed to be a random act of violence, police said.

Anyone who may have information or who was in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, going online to 373tips.com or using the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.