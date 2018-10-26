Governor says he'll attend Trump rally in Murphysboro

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Gov. Bruce Rauner talks during an interview with the News-Gazette editorial board in the Publisher's Office at the News-Gazette Media Building Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in downtown Champaign. Other Related Content Murphysboro prepping for Trump's quick visit Saturday

CHAMPAIGN — Gov. Bruce Rauner told NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM on Friday afternoon that he plans to attend Saturday’s rally in Murphysboro headlined by President Donald Trump. But soon after the interview, the governor’s legislative schedule suggested he’ll be in Springfield at that time.

The incumbent Republican, who’s facing a tough election challenge from Democrat J.B. Pritzker, told “News Hour” host Scott Beatty that he plans to ride his motorcycle to Murphysboro on Saturday and campaign along the way. Rauner admitted Trump is “polarizing” but told Beatty he hopes to win an audience with the commander in chief.

Rauner was unsure if he would appear onstage with Trump.

Around 45 minutes after Rauner’s interview, his legislative staff put out the governor’s public schedule for Saturday. The one event lists a visit with trick-or-treaters at 4 p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield. Trump is scheduled to speak in Murphysboro at 4:30 p.m.

When asked which event the governor will attend, Rauner legislative spokeswoman Elizabeth Tomev referred our newsroom to campaign spokesperson Will Allison, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hear Rauner's full 16-minute interview with Scott Beatty, covering the University of Illinois, negative campaign ads, and more: