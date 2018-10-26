State lottery for solar farm incentives set for January

Other Related Content Champaign County Board approves two rural solar farms

As solar farm applications continue to work their way through Champaign County government, state officials are reminding the public that approval there doesn't mean the panels are a certainty.



The Future Energy Jobs Act has catapulted the Illinois Power Agency into new territory. Agency director Anthony Star will oversee a lottery in January for solar developers to get a contract that will lead to renewable energy credits. In other words, an amount of energy generated that's environmentally friendly. The utilities, like Ameren, then buy the credits.



If the developers don't get credits right away, they may put their projects on hold.



Star said one key element of a credit application is an interconnection agreement.

Star doesn't know how much state money will go to solar farm incentives. But he said developer demand could exceed it ten-fold.



Locally, areas around St. Joseph and Sidney have been hot spots for solar farms. St. Joseph Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges said she's learning about the lottery along with everyone else.

The developers of the solar farms around St. Joseph and Sidney could not be reached for comment.