Danville man killed by gunfire

DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Danville man Friday night as a homicide.

A release from Public Safety Director Larry Thomason said the shooting took place in the 100 block of North State Street about 9 p.m. Residents in that area reported hearing gunshots.

“Officers arriving found a 42-year-old Danville man lying on the ground,” Thomason said. “The man was found with what appeared to be a gunshot to the upper body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The man’s name has not been released pending the notification of his relatives by the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office.

The death marks at least the 11th homicide this year in Danville.

Thomason asks that persons with information about the incident call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or use Crimestoppers at 217-446-TIPS (8477) to leave anonymous information and possibly collect a cash reward.

