No school Monday at Mahomet's Lincoln Trail after pipe bursts
Sun, 10/28/2018 - 11:24am | Tim Ditman

Mahomet-Seymour custodians spent the weekend in clean-up mode after a broken pipe led to flooding at Lincoln Trail Elementary School.

Superintendent Lindsey Hall said around 80% of classrooms and the library are impacted.

"While it doesn’t perhaps sound like much, the amount of moisture and humidity in the building, as well as the actual water, take a long time to remediate," Hall said.

Classes will not be in session on Monday.

