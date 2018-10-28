No school Monday at Mahomet's Lincoln Trail after pipe bursts

Mahomet-Seymour custodians spent the weekend in clean-up mode after a broken pipe led to flooding at Lincoln Trail Elementary School.



Superintendent Lindsey Hall said around 80% of classrooms and the library are impacted.



"While it doesn’t perhaps sound like much, the amount of moisture and humidity in the building, as well as the actual water, take a long time to remediate," Hall said.



Classes will not be in session on Monday.