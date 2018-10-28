UI football player arrested

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois redshirt freshman defensive tackle Lere Oladipo was arrested early Sunday morning in Champaign by University of Illinois police and booked on preliminary charges of domestic battery.

Oladipo was released on $1,000 bond at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and will have his criminal arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Monday. The state's attorney's office will decide Monday what, if any charges, to file.

"We're aware of the situation and report, but still gathering information," Illinois spokesman Kent Brown said.

Illinois played at Maryland on Saturday afternoon. Oladipo traveled with the team and had one tackle in the Illini's 63-33 loss. After redshirting the 2017 season, the Huntley native has appeared in four games this season.