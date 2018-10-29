Illini defensive coordinator resigns

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson Other Related Content Sunday Conversation: Hardy Nickerson

CHAMPAIGN – Illinois coach Lovie Smith announced Monday morning that defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson had resigned from the staff for personal reasons.

“Hardy informed me yesterday that he felt it was in the program’s best interest to leave our staff,” Smith said in a statement. “I’ve known and coached with Hardy for many years, and know what an outstanding person he is. We are all disappointed in the performance of our defense this season, and we all bear responsibility for that. I wish Hardy nothing but the best as he moves forward with his career.”

Illinois is fresh off one of those disappointing defensive performances. The Illini gave up 712 yards of total offense Saturday in a 63-33 loss at Maryland. The Terrapins entered the game struggling offensively and ranked among the least productive offenses in the country, but they didn't repeat those struggles against the Illini.

Nickerson was making $650,000.

The defensive letdown against Maryland wasn't the first. Despite ranking among the nation's top defenses in terms of takeaways, Illinois has allowed 500-plus yards of total offense to five opponents this season.

Nickerson spent two-plus seasons coaching the Illinois linebackers and serving as defensive coordinator since joining Lovie Smith's first coaching staff in 2016.

“When I was contacted about being offered this job back in 2016, I was excited for the opportunity to come in to coordinate and run Illinois’ defense,” Nickerson said in the same release. “I had every intention of helping put our defensive student-athletes in the best possible position to win, and, ultimately, to make the University of Illinois community and fans proud of our results. Due to health-related circumstances beyond my control I must step aside at this time.

“I would like to thank Lovie Smith and Josh Whitman for giving me the opportunity to coach at the University of Illinois. I’d also like to thank my colleagues and staff, as well as the entire Illinois Football Program, for the privilege of working with them. Most importantly, I want to thank our student-athletes for all of their hard work and great effort. Working with you every day has been fun. I wish you all nothing but the best in all that you do going forward.”

Nickerson is the second defensive coach to leave the coaching staff this season. Defensive backs coach Donnie Abraham also resigned for personal reasons before the season started.