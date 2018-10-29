Smith taking over defensive play calling duties

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson Other Related Content Sunday Conversation: Hardy Nickerson

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith isn’t new to making defensive play calls as a head coach. He did it in 2009 with the Chicago Bears after demoting coordinator Bob Babich and again in 2015 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a similar situtaion with then defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Round three starts Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Minnesota for Smith at Illinois. Defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson’s resignation, which happened Sunday and was announced Monday, puts the play-calling responsibilities back on Smith’s shoulders.

“I have been more involved, of course, defensively this year,” Smith said. He has coached the Illinois cornerbacks after another assistant, Donnie Abraham, resigned before the season started.

“I feel comfortable being in that role,” Smith continued, referring to play-calling. “We feel like we have a plan to handle it. During the course of a game, I know most head coaches like to think there’s 30 million things that we’re doing, but we can make some calls when the defense is out there and pay attention to the rest of the game while it’s going on also.”

Smith has known Nickerson since 1996. He coached Nickerson in Tampa Bay in the 1990s and then hired him as his linebackers coach both in Chicago and Tampa Bay before bringing him to Illinois as defensive coordinator.

“Our relationship is a lot more than just coaches working together on a daily basis,” Smith said. “We’ve been through an awful lot. Whenever someone leaves the program, it’s tough.”

In an official statement, Nickerson, who is slated to make $650,000 this season, said his resignation was for personal reasons.

“When I was contacted about being offered this job back in 2016, I was excited for the opportunity to come in to coordinate and run Illinois’ defense,” Nickerson said. “I had every intention of helping put our defensive student-athletes in the best possible position to win, and, ultimately, to make the University of Illinois community and fans proud of our results. Due to health-related circumstances beyond my control I must step aside at this time.”

No defensive players were made available Monday. While Nick Allegretti didn’t play directly for Nickerson, the redshirt senior offensive lineman did say it was hard to see another coach leave.

“He had been here for three years — almost three full seasons — which is not the case for the majority of coaches I’ve played for over my career,” Allegretti said. “I respect him a ton as a player and a ton as a coach. One of the best football guys I’ve been around.

“Hard to see him leave, obviously, but I’ve been through it before. Next man up mentality. I’ve lost coaches just about every situation you can imagine, so we’ll move forward. Coach Smith will step in and call the defense. Obviously, he’s had a ton of success with that in the past, so we trust him.”

Smith has promoted defensive analyst Rob Wright to linebackers coach to fill the void on his defensive coaching staff. Wright, who was a walk-on at Miami before becoming a student assistant for the Hurricanes between 2011-15, spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Illinois as a graduate assistant before getting the analyst role this fall.

“Rob knows everything that we’re supposed to do — a bright guy — and has been around football for a long period of time also,” Smith said. “Under the circumstances, we have a good backup plan with him being invovlved.”

Smith will assume play-calling duties for a struggling Illinois defense. The Illini gave up 712 yards of total offense in this past Saturday’s 63-33 loss at Maryland. The Terrapins entered that game with one of the least productive offenses in the country, but didn’t repeat their struggles against Illinois.

Despite ranking in the top 30 in takeaways this season, the Illini are currently 127th nationally in total defense and allowing 535.6 yards per game. That puts Illinois, which has given up 500-plus yards in five of eight games, ahead of just Oregon State and Connecticut among FBS programs.

“We’re not satisfied with a lot of things that we’re doing football-wise right now,” Smith said. “Of course, defensively we haven’t played good defense. You kind of work through some things.”