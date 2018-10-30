Former UI wrestler gets probation for DUI

Other Related Content Former Illini national champion wrestler faces DUI charges

A former standout University of Illinois wrestler will be on probation for two years after admitting to being drunk behind the wheel.



Judge Adam Dill on Tuesday sentenced 26 year-old Jesse Delgado of Champaign to court supervision, which is a form of probation. Delgado will also have to do 300 hours of public service and get 20 hours of outpatient treatment for alcohol abuse.



Champaign police said this past May, officers were called to the Circle K at 1301 South Neil Street. They found Delgado passed out drunk in the driver's seat of his car with the vehicle running. Delgado told officers he had been out drinking the night before.



Delgado wrestled at Illinois from 2011 to 2015 and won two national championships.