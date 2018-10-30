UPDATE: One injured in shooting on Champaign's north side

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Champaign police investigate a shooting Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 at the end of Burr Oak Court near Wesley Park on the city's north side. Image

Image

UPDATE, 5 p.m. Tuesday:

CHAMPAIGN — Police said they are investigating a shooting on the city's north side that left one man injured.

Police said they do not think Tuesday afternoon's shooting was random.

Lt. Nathan Rath said at 1:17 p.m. officers were called to the 900 block of North Third Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man in a car in the 1100 block of North Fourth Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Rath said the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was on the north side of Wesley Park when he was shot and that the shooter or shooters left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about the incident or who was in that area of Champaign at the time is asked to call police at 217-351-4545.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, go online to 373tips.com or use the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.

Original story, published 1:40 p.m. Tuesday:

CHAMPAIGN — A shooting incident on the city's north side sent one victim to the hospital early Tuesday afternoon.

Police roped off an area around the 400 block of Taylor Thomas Lane, a block south of Bradley Avenue and just east of North Fourth Street, after the incident around 1 p.m. Champaign police Lt. Nate Rath said one person was shot on Burr Oak Court in the Oakwood Trace Townhomes.

There was no word on the victim's condition nor the suspect's whereabouts.

A call for an ambulance went out at 1:19 p.m. The ambulance was seen transporting a victim away from the scene.

Several police cars swarmed the scene, focusing part of the search at Wesley Park at Third and Beardsley. Police roped off the park as a crime scene unit arrived.

This is a developing story.