New 3:34 p.m. Thursday:



The National Weather Service has cancelled the wind advisory.



**



Original story 10:18 a.m. Thursday:



A wind advisory continues until 7 p.m. Thursday for Champaign, Vermilion, Piatt, Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Shelby and Moultrie counties.



Gusts could top out at 50 miles per hour. So be careful while driving, and bring items like lawn furniture inside.