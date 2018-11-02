Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Fire destroys Fisher home
Fri, 11/02/2018 - 11:50am | Tim Ditman

Area churches are springing into action to help after a Fisher home that housed a daycare was destroyed by fire Friday.

Sangamon Valley Fire Chief Eric Stalter said at around 9:20 a.m., crews responded to 1 Leischner Drive. Two adults and eight kids got out of the one story ranch home safely, and no firefighters were hurt.

Stalter believed the fire started in a bedroom, but the cause is still being investigated.  He puts damages at $100,000.

Fire crews from Rantoul and Corn Belt assisted Sangamon Valley, with about 30 firefighters in total on the scene.

