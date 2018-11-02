LIVE! Illinois Wesleyan

Illinois vs. Illinois Wesleyan — 7 p.m., BTN Plus

A year ago this time — like almost exactly a year ago — Illinois was playing its charity exhibition game against Eastern Illinois. The Illini lost. By 13 points. To say that game didn't go well, is quite the understatement.

Trent Frazier had just two points in 13 minutes against the Panthers. He had trouble simply advancing the ball up the court against a hounding EIU defense. It took about a month, but Frazier's season certainly turned out differently than that first game.

"He’s the guy that I don’t worry about too much," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Trent’s been really good. I think his effort has become extremely consistent. I think he’s grown into that. He has a swagger — a confidence — that he knows that he’s a good player. Last year there was so much doubt and question marks. To his credit, he fought through that, and I think we’ll see that guy that’s got that swagger about him."

Today is not Illinois Wesleyan's first exhibition game of the season. Or the week. The Titans actually played last night in Chicago against Illinois-Chicago — an 81-60 win for the Flames. I'd say that re-emphasizes the Illini's advantage tonight.

The most notable stat from IWU's first exhibition? Former St. Thomas More and Champaign Central standout Doug Wallen finishing the game as the Titans' leading scorer with 16 points.

Time for another poll. What are you more excited for #Illini fans? — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2018

It's safe to say the Illinois players — and coaching staff — are fairly excited that tonight's game has finally come. It might not actually count, but Illinois Wesleyan is at least a different team.

"It’s about time," Illinois senior guard Aaron Jordan said about as matter of factly as possible. "I love these guys and love playing against them, but you love to see different color jerseys out there and different opponents and different schemes."

Illinois coach Brad Underwood was in a similar frame of mind. Even though it's an exhibition game, he said there's plenty he'll be able to learn abou this team.

"I’m really happy for these guys that they finally get to get out here and play," Underwood said. "It seems like it’s been forever. Maybe that’s the increased hours in the summer. It seems like we’ve had more practice time than we usually do. I don’t know if that’s good or bad, but I’m really happy for these guys that they’re giddy. They’re excited. It’s why they came here — to play in this building and play in front of our fans.

"I’m curious to see how they play under the lights and in front of fans. It’s the first time we’ve talked about an opponent and what they do and how guys pick up on things. There’s a plethora of information out there to gather from something like this. I get it. They’re going to be nervous. There’s going to be jitters. It’s something for the veterans as well. It’s good to get that out of the way. That may be the most important thing that happens (tonight)."

First #Illini basketball observation of the season ... More than two hours before tipoff, Giorgi Bezhanishvili was just sitting on the Illinois bench by himself listening to music. First sound I heard from him was a yell in the tunnel as he went to the locker room. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2018

Second #Illini basketball observation of the season ... Adonis De La Rosa is at least going to dress for tonight's game. He's out on the court in game shorts. Whether he plays is TDB (but I'd say that's doubtful). — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2018

If I had to hazard a guess, it looks like De La Rosa's night is just going to be a pregame workout with graduate manager Grant Bale. #Illini https://t.co/TDWcGwApCu — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2018

Third #Illini basketball observation of the season ... It's not a completely brand new look and it's a small change, but home white jerseys without the zig zag are a real improvement. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2018

Fourth #Illini basketball observation of the season ... A few players (Aaron Jordan, Trent Frazier, Tevian Jones) out getting up shots. Anthony Higgs doing some rebounding. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2018

Fifth #Illini basketball observation of the season ... You can get this if you pick up a copy of Sunday's News-Gazette. https://t.co/KLw3F03ckN — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 2, 2018

Good evening everybody. It's finally that time. While I contend it's never not basketball season — it truly has become a 24/7/365 sport — it's hard to argue that point now. Illinois is exactly one hour from tipoff at State Farm Center.

It's basketball season!

Of course, tonight's game is more the unofficial start of the 2018-19 season. After all, it's only an exhibition game against Division III Illinois Wesleyan. Considering the roster turnover (nine newcomers, including Fisher grad Zach Griffith), however, any look at the Illini playing against somebody else is valuable.

Because let's face it. All that's really "known" about this particular Illinois team is what we (media types, fans, etc.) think about particular players and potential lineups. How it all meshes and works on the court is to be determined. That starts — at least in some respects — tonight.

The "official" start of the season isn't until this coming Thursday when Illinois hosts Evansville. That will probably be a truer look at what the Illini are at this point of the season. The truest test, of course, comes in 17 days in Maui when Illinois faces No. 3 Gonzaga.

While you're getting ready for tonight's game, check out some of our more recent Illinois basketball coverage. The major coverage this week is still on its way. Let's just say you'll want to get your hands on Sunday's News-Gazette for the 40-page special section alone. It covers all things Illini and Big Ten.

