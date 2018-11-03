LIVE! Minnesota

Illinois 31, Minnesota 17 — 10:12 left in 3rd quarter

The start of the second half could have been a problem for Illinois. Minnesota had all the momentum after an Illini touchdown was overturned and the Gophers made it a 10-point swing with a made field goal. Illinois flipped that momentum on its head, though, getting a defensive stop and then a 3-yard touchdown run by AJ Bush Jr. (set up by his 44-yard rush).

Illinois 24, Minnesota 17 — Halftime

Illinois has a pretty serious "what if" scenario heading into the half. If Del'Shawn Phillips fumble recovery and touchdown would have stood, the Illini would be taking a 31-14 lead into the break. Since it didn't, Minnesota was able to get a 28-yard field goal by Emmit Carpenter. A 10-point swing. Plus the Gophers get the ball to start the second half.

Let's just say Illinois fans are less than pleased.

Keep booing all game. I love it. pic.twitter.com/FOetsKFZva — Armchair Illinois (@ArmchairIllini) November 3, 2018

And the #ILLINI get hosed by the refs......again. Props to the team! It's time to get MAD! Oskee-Wow-Wow!! — Chicago Illini Club (@ChicagoILLINI) November 3, 2018

These refs have some serious heel heat right now. #Illini #MNvsILL — Kurtis Allen (@kurtisallen) November 3, 2018

Illini should be up 31-14. Atrocious officiating. — Matt Johnson (@MattJ_5) November 3, 2018

Literally everything was going right for Illinois, than that awful call, and Minnesota drives down the field for a FG. Now it’s 24-17 #Illini instead of 31-14 with Minnesota getting the ball to start the second half.



Feels like it could be the crucial moment. — A Head full of Birk (@bbirk3) November 3, 2018

Illinois 24, Minnesota 14 — 7:48 left in 2nd quarter

Ricky Smalling's touchdown reception only went for 67 yards. So he's five yards behind Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown in the big play sweepstakes. That Smalling actually scored, though, is big in its own right. His sophomore season could — and probably should — be classified as a disappointment. He's struggled to get open, and he hadno't won nearly as many 50-50 balls this year as last. A big touchdown might be all that was needed to get him on track.

Illinois 17, Minnesota 14 — 9:14 left in 2nd quarter

Minnesota might consider just switching from Tanner Morgan to Seth Green at quarterback full time. The Gophers are using the latter in a "wildcat" formation and basically just running read option out of it. Most of the carries have been keepers by Green, although Mohamed Ibrahim just scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard rush out of that formation.

It's pretty clear what Minnesota will do with Green on the field. That the Illini can't seem to stop it even when they have to know what's coming would seem to be a pretty clear indicator to do it more.

I'm going to reference Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood here. His regular directive to his guards is to drive the ball to the basket until somebody stops them. Just keep driving. The parallels are there with Minnesota and Green until Illinois proves it can stop that play consistently.

Illinois 17, Minnesota 7 — 14:51 left in 2nd quarter

Illinois relied on Chase McLaughlin too much last week at Maryland. When that's your only offense, it's a problem. McLaughlin's 36-yard field goal to push Illinois' lead to 10 is different given it came after two long touchdown run. It does, however, continue to illustrate the Illini's struggles in the red zone. Scoring from 72 yards out eliminates that issue.

Illinois 14, Minnesota 7 — 8:01 left in 1st quarter

Dre Brown operates even faster than Reggie Corbin. Nine seconds to be exact. Brown scored his first career touchdown on his own 72-yard run. There's a chance neither of these defenses is any good.

Illinois 7, Minnesota 7 — 8:31 left in 1st quarter

A new defensive play caller apparently didn't mean better defense. Maybe because the personnel didn't change? Either way, the Illini just gave up a 12-play, 75-yard drive to Minnesota that the Gophers capped with a 4-yard touchdown run by Mohamed Ibrahim.

It was all the run game. Minnesota had 6 passing yards and 69 rushing yards (on 10 carries).

Illinois 7, Minnesota 0 — 14:21 left in 1st quarter

Lovie Smith opted to receive after Illinois won the opening kickoff. Turned out to be a good idea. Two plays later the Illinis scored. Reggie Corbin was tackled for a one-yard loss on his first carry, but he took the next one to the house — thanks to a good block by Vederian Lowe — for a 72-yard touchdown.

Now that's some momentum.

Quick poll ... What are your expectations today #Illini fans? — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 3, 2018

Illinois vs. Minnesota — 2:40 p.m., BTN

Rundown of Illinois' starters today. Offense is pretty straightforward. Defense might be the lineup Lovie Smith has been wanting to put on the field (save for no Cam Watkins).

OFFENSE

Quarterback — AJ Bush Jr.

Running back — Reggie Corbin

Tight end — Austin Roberts

Wide receiver — Ricky Smalling, Sam Mays, Trenard Davis

Offensive line — Alex Palczewski, Nick Allegretti, Doug Kramer, Kendrick Green, Vederian Lowe

DEFENSE

End — Owen Carney, Bobby Roundtree

Tackle — Jamal Milan, Tymir Oliver

Linebacker — Jake Hansen, Bobby Roundtree

Cornerback — Nate Hobbs, Quan Martin

Nickel back — Delano Ware

Safety — Tony Adams, Sydney Brown

Illinois vs. Minnesota — 2:40 p.m., BTN

These are the things you've missed if you don't follow me on Twitter. It's a real gold mine sometimes. Today? All the nautical references you didn't want.

First game this season with a question mark on the #Illini offensive line. Doug Kramer in a boot early this week I suppose makes him question. If he's out, Nick Allegretti slides over to center and Jake Stover (at least per depth chart) starts at guard. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 3, 2018

Just scanned the Minnesota sideline. See no oars or boats. A little disappointed. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 3, 2018

A few -OR- spots on the #Illini depth chart, including Tony Adams -OR- Stanley Green at SS and Cameron Watkins -OR- Quan Martin at CB.



Several -OAR- positions for the #Gophers, too, albeit mostly for backup roles. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 3, 2018

I'm pretty sure Minnesota's gold helmet is the oar-less version. Too bad. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 3, 2018

Apparently Illinois is going with white helmets with blue jerseys and white pants. It's a new look. Can't say it's a great look. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 3, 2018

I keep looking at the #Illini depth chart and finding new things. Mike Epstein not listed at RB at all. Reggie Corgin listed as starter, with Ra'Von Bonner and Dre Brown as backups. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 3, 2018

Illinois vs. Minnesota — 2:40 p.m., BTN

Illinois coach Lovie Smith had plenty outside of actual football on the field to discuss during his weekly Monday press conference. From defensive lineman Lere Oladipo's arrest and eventual charges for domestic battery to defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson's resignation, Smith had quite a bit to address.

But also some football-related topics. A sampling ...

On where the team's at heading into today's game

There's disappointment with where we are, 3-5 record. But at the same time as you look at a season as a game, it's late in the third quarter, and we're behind, but most football games are won in the fourth quarter. That's when the real work starts. So we have a great opportunity when we look at this latter half of our regular season as we move forward.

The last three games in particular, we haven't taken any major steps. It's as simple as that. It hasn't been going the way we wanted it to, but there's more time, and we plan on doing something with that time. There's so much football left to go, and we've gone through, an awful lot, but eventually you get over the hump. We want to be one of those teams that went through some things, but came out of it even stronger and ended up finishing it up the right way.

On Mike Epstein's foot injury

Mike is getting better, I don't know exactly how much better with Mike, but when you miss another game, you know something is going on. Something is going on with Mike, and we'll see how the week plays out.

On preparing for Minnesota

Offensively, a spread offense. Coach (P.J.) Fleck does a good job with this program, we've played them a couple of times, of course last year in Minnesota and had a heck of a game with them. Offensively spread attack, and they play hard on the defensive side of the football. They've had a couple of injuries, of course another quarterback played for them last game and played outstanding football when their starter was down. But again, good Big Ten team.

Illinois vs. Minnesota — 2:40 p.m., BTN

OK. Time to discuss the Illinois defense a little bit. Will things really change after the resignation of coordinator Hardy Nickerson? I can't see how. To think the Illinois defense that gave up 712 yards to Maryland wasn't Lovie Smith's defense would be a little foolish. (Side note, Maryland had just 55 yards through three quarters today against Michigan State).

The performance against Maryland is certainly the worst this year, but it's not an outlier. It's part of a trend considering Illinois has given up 500-plus yards five times in eight games. Those five games also spotlight an alarming per play average. Maryland averated 10.3 yards per play — certainly the highest — but Wisconsin (7.2), Purdue (7.5), South Florida (7.5) and Penn State (8.3) gouged the Illini, too.

That basically means giving up a first down all the time. Literally when it comes to the Terrapins.

That has to change if Illinois wants to win any more games this season. Particularly this one. Minnesota stands as the Illini's best shot.

Illinois vs. Minnesota — 2:40 p.m., BTN

Long time, no see. The LIVE! Report is back less than 24 hours after the last one ended ... and has migrated across Kirby Ave. Before we get going today, a happy 87th birthday to The News-Gazette's own Loren Tate. No word yet on if we'll

Illinois basketball got the win last night in its exhibition game against Illinois Wesleyan — although it wasn't always pretty and at times was kind of underwhelming (more on that later). Will Illinois football do the same today against Minnesota and get back on track after three truly bad losses?

That's the question for Lovie Smith and Co. heading into today's 2:40 p.m. kickoff against the Gophers. The line really hasn't moved much for the game. Minnesota opened as a 10-point favorite and still has a 9 1/2-point edge.

How Illinois played the last three games is exactly why the line is where it's at for an Illinois home game against a 4-4 Minnesota team that is also 1-4 in the Big Ten. The Illini didn't just lose the last three weeks. They got run off the field by Purdue, Wisconsin and Maryland in succession.

The one thing that has to change for Illinois this afternoon for its showdown with P.J. Fleck's boat rowers (only the first nautical reference of the day, trust me) is defense. The Illini have given up 611 yards, 545 yards and 712 yards — 712 YARDS! — the last three games. Not to mention 40-plus points to Purdue and Wisconsin and 63 to Maryland.

We'll see if anything has changed in about 90 minutes. Until then, catch up on our Illinois football gameday coverage ...

