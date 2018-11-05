Champaign man gets 8 years in federal prison on child-porn charges

URBANA — A Champaign man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison following his conviction on child-pornography charges.

On Monday, Chief Judge James E. Shadid sentenced Jaime Breckenridge, 34, who listed an address in the 2200 Block of South First Street, to 96 months in prison. In addition, Breckenridge was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to a victim.

In March, Breckenridge pleaded guilty to distribution and possession of child pornography, admitting that he distributed it on Sept. 27, 2016, and had images and videos of it stored on his computer on July 28, 2017.

He was arrested on Aug. 5, 2017, in Marion. Two days later, U.S. Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly ordered him held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. A grand jury returned an indictment for the offenses that September.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson, and the charges are the result of an investigation by the FBI.