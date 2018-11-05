Fire damages at least 3 units at Urbana storage facility; no one hurt

URBANA — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze Monday morning that damaged several storage units on the northeast side of the city. There were no injuries.

Fire Marshal Phil Edwards said crews were called about 2 a.m. to E-Z Lock Self Storage at 3004 Tatman Court, where they found two units next to each other on fire and a third unit to the south that had heavy smoke and a mattress on fire inside.

He said it was unclear if any of the other nearby storage sheds have smoke damage.

Edwards said a damage estimate was not available since the contents of the affected sheds are unknown. He added that firefighters also had to force their way through a security gate at the property entrance to get to the burning units.