Fire damages at least 3 units at Urbana storage facility; no one hurt
URBANA — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze Monday morning that damaged several storage units on the northeast side of the city. There were no injuries.
Fire Marshal Phil Edwards said crews were called about 2 a.m. to E-Z Lock Self Storage at 3004 Tatman Court, where they found two units next to each other on fire and a third unit to the south that had heavy smoke and a mattress on fire inside.
He said it was unclear if any of the other nearby storage sheds have smoke damage.
Edwards said a damage estimate was not available since the contents of the affected sheds are unknown. He added that firefighters also had to force their way through a security gate at the property entrance to get to the burning units.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.