Fire damages storage units in Urbana

Urbana fire officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm blaze Monday morning that damaged several storage units on the northeast side of the city.

Fire Marshal Phil Edwards says crews were called at around 2 a.m. to E-Z Lock Self Storage at 3004 Tatman Court.

Edwards says firefighters saw two units next to each other on fire and a third unit to the south that had heavy smoke and a mattress on fire inside.

He says it's unclear if any of the other nearby storage sheds have smoke damage.

Edwards says a dollar damage estimate is not available since it is unknown what was in the storage sheds that were damaged.

He adds that firefighters also had to force their way through a security gate at the property entrance to get to the burning units. There were no injuries.