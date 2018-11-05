Fire damages storage units in Urbana
Urbana fire officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm blaze Monday morning that damaged several storage units on the northeast side of the city.
Fire Marshal Phil Edwards says crews were called at around 2 a.m. to E-Z Lock Self Storage at 3004 Tatman Court.
Edwards says firefighters saw two units next to each other on fire and a third unit to the south that had heavy smoke and a mattress on fire inside.
He says it's unclear if any of the other nearby storage sheds have smoke damage.
Edwards says a dollar damage estimate is not available since it is unknown what was in the storage sheds that were damaged.
He adds that firefighters also had to force their way through a security gate at the property entrance to get to the burning units. There were no injuries.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.