Rantoul Township High student accused of bringing BB gun to school
|
RANTOUL — A 17-year-old male Rantoul Township High School student was taken to the Champaign County Youth Detention Center on Monday after he allegedly brought a BB gun to school.
The youth faces preliminary charges of disorderly conduct.
School administrators and the Rantoul Police Department were told at 10:20 a.m. that a student had a weapon at the school.
"Administrators worked with the Rantoul Police Department to safely remove the student from class," police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said.
The student admitted he had a BB gun in his backpack. Police recovered it.
