Body of Urbana man found in Campustown

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an Urbana man in Campustown early Thursday.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Robert Chambers, 28, was pronounced dead at the Carle emergency room at 1:25 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Champaign police Lt. Nate Rath said passers-by notified police about 12:35 a.m. to a man on the ground with a serious injury in the 500 block of East Green Street.

Rath said until the autopsy is complete, he did not want to release more details of the incident.