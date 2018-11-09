UPDATE: Document links law professor to 2002 allegation

UPDATED 2:55 p.m.:

URBANA — A document obtained by News-Gazette Media reveals that University of Illinois Law Professor Jay Kesan was aware of allegations against him of improper conduct as far back as 2002.

In December 2002, he met with then-Dean Heidi Hurd and then-associate dean Andrew Leipold to discuss allegations a student made against him and behaviors for him to avoid with that student in particular and with students generally.

Hurd then sent a letter to Kesan summarizing the conversation.

This letter was obtained by News-Gazette Media via an open records request, and it was released the same day current Dean Vikram Amar announced that Kesan would be taking an unpaid leave of absence for all of 2019.

He is also enrolled in counseling, and for five years after Kesan returns, Amar said any student who interacts with Kesan will have an opportunity to read a report about his misdeeds.

In the 2002 document, Hurd says a female student - whose name is redacted - told law school administrators about "allegations of improper conduct" that the woman "found disturbing."

The student decided not to file a complaint, instead hoping that the administrators' conversation "would bring the alleged behavior to an end."

Kesan told Hurd he denied the alleged conduct and making the claimed statements, the letter states, and he "specifically denied having had any improper motive with respect to the incidents/comments that are not in dispute."

Dean and Leipold then agreed to put in "safeguards," the letter states, including that Kesan not have any further conversation with the student, that he wouldn't grade her exam, and that he write a letter of recommendation about her that he can refer potential employers to.

"As we agreed, it would not be appropriate for you to 'let her name cross your lips' to any potential employer, regardless of the context," Hurd wrote.

The letter then acknowledges other rumors about his alleged behavior.

"We brought them to your attention that you would know the extent to which your reputation may be at risk," Hurd wrote. "And to emphasize the importance of engaging in future conduct that is above any possible reproach."

The letter then outlined behaviors Kesan should avoid "in order to not generate even the perception of impropriety in the minds of those who might now view your conduct through the lens of rumor."

This included:

- Not talking with students about his or their appearances

- Not discussing his or his students' personal lives

- Not socializing with individual students, and if socializing with a group, doing so in "appropriately public venues"

- Avoiding the use of "all emotionally-laden language when talking with students"

- Not making appointments with students outside normal school hours

- Not inviting students to private or secluded places or to out-of-town conferences or events.

These were the types of things Kesan was later accused of doing, which led to an investigation beginning in 2015, and to which he now admits.

According to a 2017 Office of Diversity, Equity and Access report, three women — two former law professors and one former student — filed complaints against Kesan accusing him of talking with them during professional interactions about his sex life and views on adultery, inquiring about their sex lives, and other conduct that the investigator deemed inappropriate.

The investigator also interviewed 38 anonymous witnesses — including current and former students and faculty members — who reported similar behaviors dating back years, according to the report.

In the report, Kesan denied engaging students or colleagues in a sexual manner and said other friendly gestures may have been misinterpreted. He said he may stand too close to people because of his hearing loss.

Last month, Kesan apologized and said it was "never my intent to offend anyone."

The investigator recommended “at a minimum” that Kesan undergo sexual-harassment training and professional coaching and that a copy of the report be placed in his personnel file for consideration in future raises and promotions.

The law school also withheld Kesan’s general campus raise in 2017 and decided that he would not be eligible for lucrative endowed positions until at least August 2019, according to Amar’s response to the ODEA report. Kesan was also put on notice that future violations would result in more severe penalties, potentially including the loss of tenure or dismissal.

On Friday, Kesan again apologized for the behavior and acknowledged the conduct in the report was described "correctly."

"Recent events and widespread public reaction to my words and deeds have caused me to think more deeply about my faults and understand more clearly the harm I have caused many people,” Kesan wrote in a statement provided by the law school. "It was wrong for me not to consider the harms that such conduct can create and how it can undermine peoples' welfare and ability to flourish in the workplace. And it was wrong for me to engage in similar conduct with other people, who may not have felt comfortable coming forth to the ODEA."

The Illinois Student Bar Association has been calling for Kesan's resignation, but the association's President Ashley Kennedy said Friday's move was a "giant leap in the right direction."

"This would never have happened if students had not united and said we want action," Kennedy said.

While she would still like to see Kesan resign, she she understands that "likely is not probably going to happen."

But she said, "This isn't the end of the discussion for us, and as the letter by Dean Amar said, this is still the beginning. We can still do better, and that's what we're going for."

— Ben Zigterman

* * * * *

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

After faculty said Kesan’s punishment did not go far enough, Amar and Chancellor Robert Jones pledged to overhaul how sexual harassment is investigated.

Amar said reforms are underway including putting more information about reporting harassment online and in course packets for students.

Amar said in this week’s letter “We expect the spring semester will see a great deal of work” on the issue.

