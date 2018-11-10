LIVE! Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska put up 606 yards of total offense, Illinois fumbled seven times (lost three) and quarterback AJ Bush Jr. also threw two interceptions and the Cornhuskers rolled to a 54-35 victory.

Bush's return to Lincoln did come with a new Illinois rushing record for a quarterback with 187 yards — topping Juice Williams' record in 2008 against Eastern Illinois — to go with three touchdowns. While the Illini racked up 509 yards of total offense, broken special teams play and a defense that reverted to poor form hurt Illinois' chance at back-to-back wins in Big Ten play for the first time since 2014.

****

Nebraska 54, Illinois 35 — 3:21 left in 4th quarter

Illinois offense still going. Dre Brown rushes for 15-yard TD. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 10, 2018

****

Nebraska 54, Illinois 28 — 6:15 left in 4th quarter

Another big play for the Cornhuskers ... and a second 60-plus TD run for Devine Ozigbo. Nebraska is getting close to 600 yards of total offense (like they're at 594 close). #Illini now trail 54-28 with 6:15 left in the game. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 10, 2018

****

Nebraska 47, Illinois 28 — 7:44 left in 4th quarter

Illinois actually turned an Nebraska turnover into some points (while actively trying to give the ball back to the Cornhuskers). The series of plays ... An Owen Carney Jr. fumble recovery followed by a 33-yard rush by Ra'Von Bonner (who fumbles and recovers) followed by two short Rushes by Bonner with the second going for a 2-yard touchdown run.

****

Nebraska 47, Illinois 21 — 13:45 left in 4th quarter

Has Blake Hayes ever had a punt blocked? Can't recall one. Also ... 47-21 Nebraska after Dre Brown's able to bat the ball out of the back of the end zone. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 10, 2018

****

Nebraska 45, Illinois 21 — 4:12 left in 3rd quarter

Make it 24 points for Nebraska off Illinois turnovers. A third drop by Illini wide receiver Dominic Stampley went right into the Cornhuskers' hands this time, and they responded with a 17-play drive that covered 82 yards and lasted 7 minutes, 48 seconds and was capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Devine Ozigbo.

That Nebraska converted three fourth downs seals it. This is the Illinois defense. Last week against Minnesota was the anomaly (or more a statement on the Gophers than the Illini).

****

Nebraska 38, Illinois 21 — Halftime

The Illinois defense did its job in the final minute of the first half, with Bobby Roundtree getting a pass breakup and a sack to force a Nebraska punt. Then Illini return man Jordan Holmes fumbled the punt. Two Nebraska punts. Two Illinois fumbles. And a 12-yard touchdown pass from Adrian Martinez to Jack Stoll makes it a 17-point halftime lead for the Cornhuskers. Woof.

To the Twitter machine!

There is no excuse for the lack of discipline and focus....week in and week out with this football team. Where is the leadership and accountability? #illini This is embarrassing. — David Mouser Ed.D. (@MowZ13) November 10, 2018

Can’t win football games by giving up 30 points a half. Just sayin’. #Illini — Chris Yates (@CPY87) November 10, 2018

I'm legit turning the #illini off to go back to watching DIII football. At least DePauw isn't muffing punts. — i dont know who little john is (@Trakis) November 10, 2018

Last week actually made me think the #Illini could be a real football team someday. Someday is still a long way off. — Steven Winner (@sa_winner) November 10, 2018

Can’t hardly blame the #illini coaches for the dumpster fire this game has been — Matthew Chappell (@ChappellShow75) November 10, 2018

You have Muff Punts, Wide Receivers that have dropped too many passes, -3 Turnovers overall, bad defense . With that formula it is easy to see why #illini is losing 38-21 at the Half to #Nebraska — JasonColclasure (@DrCubColclasure) November 10, 2018

Just remember, Illini fans: all of this was inevitable. — Gary Baird (@IlliniMemphian) November 10, 2018

****

Nebraska 31, Illinois 21 — 0:58 left in 2nd quarter

Make it three touchdowns for Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr. He rushes in from 2 yards out and cuts the Illini's deficit to 10 points. Bush has 17 carries for 128 yards (his fourth 100-yard game of the year) and those three scores, and Bush is going to have to keep doing that if Reggie Corbin (riding the bike on the sideline) can't return.

****

Nebraska 31, Illinois 14 — 6:00 left in 2nd quarter

Nebraska has four plays of 30-plus yards so far today. Three of them — including the most recent 66-yard run by Devine Ozigbo — have gone for touchdowns. That score makes for 10 points off Illinois turnovers after the latest fumble (this one by AJ Bush Jr.). Not being able to stop a team pretty much means you can't give them extra offensive opportunities, too.

****

Nebraska 24, Illinois 14 — 10:36 left in 2nd quarter

Illinois actually got a defensive stop — and a much needed one after Nebraska did the same. But that Illini stop was moot after Carlos Sandy muffed the punt return. Nebraska recovered and after some penalty trouble had to settle for a 27-yard field goal by Barret Pickering.

The real question? Why was Sandy on the field at the same time as Jordan Holmes? What about that situation necessitated two punt returners?

****

Nebraska 21, Illinois 14 — 1:54 left in 1st quarter

Had to double check and make sure Illinois and Nebraska didn't switch allegiances to the Big 12 while I wasn't looking. A 32-yard touchdown pass from Adrian Martinez to Stanley Morgan (after they connected on a 37-yarder earlier in the quarter) lets Nebraska regain the lead. Morgan was, as they say, pretty open.

At this point, the Cornhuskers are on pace for 956 yards of total offense.

****

Illinois 14, Nebraska 14 — 3:40 left in 1st quarter

Reggie Corbin is officially the first 1000-yard rusher at Illinois since Mikel Leshoure in 2010. And AJ Bush Jr. now has two touchdowns after running his latest in from 8 yards.

These teams apparently decided just to focus on offense this week because neither is doing a thing defensively. Nebraska has run 10 plays for 164 yards. Illinois has run 16 plays for 152 yards. And both teams have scored on each of their drives so far. They might hit the over by halftime.

****

Nebraska 14, Illinois 7 — 7:27 left in 1st quarter

The over/under for today's game was set at 69 points. Hopefully, you hammered the over before the game because it looks like defense is optional in Lincoln. It took a few more plays and a little longer, but Nebraska has regained the lead on a seven-play, 89-yard scoring drive that ate up 3 minutes, 6 seconds of clock.

One big play — again — set up the Cornhuskers' touchdown, with Marcus Washington's 49-yard rush getting them in scoring position. Adrian Martinez finished the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run.

****

Illinois 7, Nebraska 7 — 10:39 left in 1st quarter

Three things of note. One, defense is apparently going to be optional in today's game. After Nebaska needed just three plays to score, Illinois answered by riding its run game to a touchdown of its own.

Two, Reggie Corbin has four carries for 44 yards and is now just 7 yards away from 1,000 for the season.

Three, AJ Bush Jr.'s 11-yard touchdown run had to feel pretty good for the Illini quarterback given the two years he spent on the sideline at Nebraska's Memorial Stadium.

****

Nebraska 7, Illinois 0 — 13:58 left in 1st quarter

Dual threat quarterbacks have given Illinois trouble this season. Remember Woody Barrett? Or Blake Barnett? Or Trace McSorley?

Nebraska has one of its own, and Adrian Martinez just hit the Illini with both of his dual threats. His 30-yard rush got the Cornhuskers into Illinois territory, and then he hit a WIDE OPEN Stanley Morgan on a 37-yard touchdown pass. And just 62 seconds into today's game the Illini are in catch up mode, as Nebaska opened with a touchdown on its first drive for the sixth time in seven games.

****

Illinois at Nebraska — 11 a.m., BTN

Today's Illini starters ...

OFFENSE

Quarterback — AJ Bush Jr.

Running back — Reggie Corbin

Wide receiver — Dominic Stampley, Ricky Smalling, Sam Mays

Tight end — Daniel Barker

Offensive line — Vederian Lowe, Kendrick Green, Doug Kramer Jr., Nick Allegretti, Alex Palczewski

DEFENSE

Defensive line — Bobby Roundtree, Jamal Milan, Tymir Oliver, Owen Carney Jr.

Linebackers — Jake Hansen, Del'Shawn Phillips

Safety — Sydney Brown, Tony Adams

Cornerbacks — Quan Martin, Nate Hobbs

Nickel back — Delano Ware

****

Illinois at Nebraska — 11 a.m., BTN

A couple tidbits from Lovie Smith's weekly Monday press conference ...

On improved defense against Minnesota

We didn't just start playing defense this week. ... This week we executed a lot better. It's not like we started from scratch this past week. Guys locked in this week… Whether we talk d-line, linebackers, or secondary, I thought all three groups showed up.

On the program moving forward

Records aside, we're trending in the right direction, and we've been that way for a while. It's good to get a win. As I talk about the process, that's what we're going through. Eventually, you get over the hump, and you start winning consistently. That's what we're going to do, try not to look in the past too much. It's just about the future for us, and the future is very bright.

****

Illinois at Nebraska — 11 a.m., BTN

Our very own Nebraska native Bob Asmussen is back home for today's game. Early word from Bob on what he's calling a "bitterly cold" day? He's sure he'll be able to feel his face by halftime. It's currently 23 degrees in Lincoln, but a steady wind (just shy of 20 mph) has a wind chill in the single digits.

A couple other notes as kickoff approaches.

— Redshirt junior cornerback Cameron Watkins will play today after missing last week's game against Minnesota, but junior defensive tackle Kenyon Jackson (injured against the Gophers) is out today.

— Sophomore running back Mike Epstein is not playing ... again.

— Junior safety Stanley Green is also out.

****

Illinois at Nebraska — 11 a.m., BTN

Nebraska started the 2018 season with six straight losses before getting on track with wins against Bethune-Cookman (in a makeup date after its opener vs. Akron was canceled) and Minnesota. Then the Cornhuskers hung with Ohio State before ultimately dropping a 36-31 game.

Save for special teams play (see below), first-year Nebraska coach Scott Frost was mostly pleased with how his team played against the Buckeyes.

"You’ve got to put all those things tougher to win football games," he said. "We’re getting closer and closer every time we go out. There were some signs of things that happened on defense that we really encouraging to me."

Worst kickoff in history belongs to Nebraska pic.twitter.com/pWk24Tf3K7 — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) November 3, 2018

A couple more notes from Frost ...

On Ohio State coach Urban Meyer calling the Cornhuskers the two-win team you don't want to play

I suppose that’s good to hear. It’s not much of a consolation. We’ve had some great moral victories this year, and those don’t count for anything.

On Lovie Smith calling the Illini defense

We’ve got to be prepared for what they did Saturday and what they did the rest of the season. There’s some different. You can tell it’s obviously in the same scheme. I finished my career in Tampa, and (former Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson) was a legend down there. I’m familiar enough with those days back then to kind of recognize things.

****

Illinois at Nebraska — 11 a.m., BTN

Illinois has three permanent captains in redshirt senior offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, senior linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips and junior linebacker Dele Harding. The team votes on a fourth captain each week. Today? It's quarterback AJ Bush Jr., who's returning to Nebraska for the first time since he was on the Cornhuskers' roster in 2014 and 2015.

"I always wanted to play at Memorial Stadium, and I'm finally getting a chance to do it," Bush said. "It's just a little different jersey."

To read more about Bush's return to Nebraska, click here.

****

Illinois at Nebraska — 11 a.m., BTN

Unless things go horribly wrong today in Lincoln, Reggie Corbin will become Illinois' first 1,000-yard rusher since Mikel Leshoure. The redshirt junior running back currently has 952 yards this season despite the fact he's getting just less than 12 carries per game. Considering he's averaging better than 100 yards per game, though, odds are he hits that 1,000-yard mark against the Cornhuskers.

He warms up barefoot and runs for 200+ yards. If it works for Reggie, it works for me. @JuicedUpReg @IlliniFootball @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/FuJcC9VnsX — Elise Menaker (@EliseMenaker) November 10, 2018

"I don't really look at the 1,000," Corbin said. "I think it will be good for my offensive line, though. THey don't get much credit. Every yard I've run for, they've run for."

Each successive breakout performance — he's set career highs each of the last two weeks — makes the fact he was buried on the bench last season even crazier.

"I remember being at the other end of the spectrum," Corbin said. "I think I got blessed last year, honestly. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if I didn’t go through what I went through last year.

“Every kid on the team wants to play. When you go from playing to not playing, that’s hard — especially when you’re the guy that has the ball in your hands a lot. When you get it back, you’re like, ‘Am I the same guy? I haven’t done this in a while.’ "

****

Good morning everybody and welcome back to another LIVE! Report. Let's just get this out of the way right now. If there was ever a time for Illinois to get its first win at Nebraska since the Red Grange era, it's today.

VIDEO: @IlliniFootball coach @LovieSmith recaps the win vs. Minnesota, discusses improvements the #Illini defense made and breaks down what is and isn't a catch. https://t.co/Hhn9uxcRkB pic.twitter.com/oqKSA32Amq — IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) November 5, 2018

The Illini have lost eight straight games to the Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Neb., in a series that got new life when Nebraska joined the Big Ten. But this Nebraska team isn't your typical Nebraska team given the struggles the Cornhuskers have faced in the rebuild with first-year coach Scott Frost. Except they seem to be getting on track having won a couple games and actually hanging with Ohio State last week.

Still, this could be Illinois' shot. The Illini have their first real momentum of the season after sinking Minnesota's boat last week behind an offense that put up more than 600 yards and a defense that actually showed real signs of life. Now, Illinois just has to repeat that on a cold, blustery day in Lincoln.

We'll find out if that's going to happen starting in about 90 minutes. Until kickoff, catch up on all our Illini football coverage from the past few days.

Nebraska's Memorial Stadium 'like no other place I've ever played'

LINCOLN, Neb. — Illinois senior Nick Allegretti knows what will happen when his team runs off the field today at Memorial Stadium: applause. From the visiting fans.

That doesn't happen everywhere else. Or anywhere else.

"You almost think they're being sarcastic," Allegretti said. "We were winning at halftime and they're complimenting you.

"In Nebraska, they have Nebraska Cornhusker athletics. Seven, eight home games a year are huge events for them. They don't want to see bad football. They want to see competitive Big Ten football. "

It's one of the reasons Nebraska is at the top of the offensive guards "Best Places to Visit" list in the Big Ten.

Today will be his third game at the other Memorial Stadium.

"It's like no other place I've ever played," Allegretti said.

The Nebraska friendliness extends to the players' families.

Allegretti's parents and brother will be at today's game.

"They'll walk through with their Illini gear and they're going to be invited to tailgates and people are going to hand them hotdogs and hamburgers," Allegretti said. "I don't quite understand it. They just want to have a good time."

To continue reading, click here. Then make sure to check out the rest of our pregame coverage ...

VIDEO: Hear from @IlliniFootball running back Reggie Corbin (@JuicedUpReg) and new-to-Twitter offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (@Gretti_53) on an improved #Illini offense (that they think could still be better). https://t.co/Rq71ruw4IS pic.twitter.com/H7kCHofoEL — IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) November 6, 2018

— Bulletin board material: N-G staff picks

— Who's got the edge? Illini-Cornhuskers breakdown

— All you need to know about today's matchup

— Gameday Q&A with Dre Brown

— Asmussen: Bush Jr.'s return to Nebraska a homecoming of sorts

— Talking Points with Nebraska beat writer Stege Sipple

— Illini not satisfied despite offensive improvements

— Adams fitting in at safety