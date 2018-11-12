Latest El Toro to open in January at Carle at the Fields

Photo by: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette The area around the Carle at the Fields development, background, in southwest Champaign continues to grow after employees moved in in April, with an 80-room Hampton Inn, foreground, opening in September. In between are two Green Street Realty buildings that have apartments on the top two floors and retail tenants -- soon including a Verizon store, a salon and an El Toro Mexican restaurant -- on the first floor. Other Related Content Fields of plenty: Carle's development has southwest Champaign thriving

The Mexican restaurant El Toro hopes to open at Carle at the Fields in January.

“We are just starting the buildout of the El Toro space,” said Chris Saunders, owner of Green Street Realty.

El Toro was the first retail tenant announced for the two buildings across from the main Carle at the Fields building.

“It’s coming,” said Victor Fuentes, El Toro’s owner. “It’s taking a little longer than we anticipated, but we’re hoping we can be open the third or fourth week of January if everything goes according to plan.”

This will be the 13th El Toro location, Fuentes said, adding that expanding to Carle at the Fields was a no-brainer.

“The fact that Health Alliance and Carle have over 1,000 employees working there, that was huge for us,” he said. “We believe that part of town is slightly underserved when it comes to restaurants.”