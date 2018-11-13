UI president in line for third $100,000 performance bonus

URBANA — University of Illinois President Tim Killeen is slated for a third straight performance bonus of $100,000 for meeting goals outlined by UI trustees.

The agenda for Thursday's board of trustees meeting in Chicago includes a "pay-for-performance" compensation item authorizing $100,000 for Killeen this year, to be paid within 90 days.

Killeen earns $600,000 annually, with the possibility of up to $100,000 in annual performance incentives based on goals set by the board. He received the full $100,000 in 2016 and 2017.

The board decided several years ago to tie a portion of the president's total pay to performance based on mutually-agreed-upon goals.

"Obviously, this demonstrates a high level of confidence by the board of trustees in the president," UI spokesman Tom Hardy said Tuesday.

Killeen's total compensation would remain at $700,000 if this year's bonus is approved.

The board's evaluation is based on goals tied to the university's strategic plan, including teaching innovation, diversity and inclusion, global engagement, infrastructure needs, public outreach, innovation and entrepreneurship, public-private research partnerships, economic development, connections with other educational institutions, affordability and financial health.

A summary of the board's evaluation, provided in a separate item, said trustees were "extremely pleased" with initiatives such as the Discovery Partners Institute, the UI Chicago John Marshall Law School and the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, and noted that similar progress on academic priorities needs to continue.

Trustees praised Killeen's efforts on diversity and inclusion but stressed that "there is more that can be done" and said further progress should be a "top priority."

The board also gave top marks to the president for state, national and global outreach, noting "outstanding results" in international engagement, although one trustee emphasized the responsibility to Illinois taxpayers, the summary said.

Trustees described Killeen's work on innovation, collaboration and entrepreneurship as one of his greatest attributes and "the high point of the year," citing the DPI initiative, the Illinois Innovation Network and the Distinguished Faculty Recruitment Program created to hire top faculty from other institutions.

"Trustees are pleased with the efforts to keep tuition flat and college as affordable as possible, but acknowledge that there are still achievements to make, noting additional efforts are needed to reduce administrative and support costs at every level as the System will continue to be under pressure to absorb more costs while delivering high quality programming. Additionally, programs designed to fund scholarships should remain a priority," the summary said.

The board commended Killeen's role in getting a state budget approved and his work to promote the UI's value and economic impact. While praising his efforts to raise the UI's profile, trustees also suggested an "aggressive and proactive marketing strategy" at the university level.

Trustees emphasized the UI's deferred maintenance needs, which they blamed on dwindling state funding over the last two decades.

And they said the UI system should strive for "financial responsibility and transparency" and continue to look for efficiencies in its operations.