The National Weather Service says all of East Central Illinois will be under winter weather advisory starting Wednesday night, except for Ford and Iroquois counties.

The advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday and covers Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion counties.

Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and a light glaze of ice is also expected.

Expect hazardous road conditions, so use caution while driving.