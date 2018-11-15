Seaman on Noblesville school shooter's sentence: 'This is not justice'

Jason Seaman, who tackled a 13-year-old student who had opened fire in his classroom May 25 at Noblesville West Middle School near Indianapolis, released the following statement Wednesday on Twitter after the student was sentenced:

"First, I must thank Mr. Buckingham and his team at the Hamilton County prosecutor's office. They left no stone unturned throughout the duration of this case. I hope that the decision made this morning will allow some members of the Noblesville community and others impacted by the shooting some closure and further healing.

"Ultimately, I believe the Indiana Department of Corrections is where the perpetrator belongs, given the two options, but I am dissatisfied with the fact that current Indiana law legally prevented prosecutors from trying the perpetrator as an adult. The teenager in this case attempted to murder two people with a motive that is unknown, and he will be able to rejoin society in roughly five years, if not sooner. I cannot speak for others, but in my mind, this is not justice. It is not justice for me and my family, nor the other victim and her family."

* * * * *

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A 13-year-old boy has shown no remorse for shooting his teacher and a classmate at his Indianapolis-area school, and he should be held at a state juvenile detention center until he is 18 or deemed rehabilitated, an Indiana judge ruled Wednesday.

Hamilton County Circuit Court Judge Paul Felix rejected a request from the boy’s attorneys that he be sent to a private treatment facility after he admitted shooting seventh-grade science teacher Jason Seaman and 13-year-old Ella Whistler during the May 25 attack at Noblesville West Middle School.

The boy apologized for the attack during a hearing last week. His admission in juvenile court is similar to a guilty plea in adult court.

“I did not think it was sincere,” Felix said during the teen’s punishment hearing Wednesday. “No remorse was shown last week.”

The boy, who was led into the courtroom in an orange-and-white-striped jumpsuit, showed little reaction as he sat between his parents and his attorneys, answering the judge’s questions with, “Yes, your honor.”

But after Felix announced his ruling, the boy appeared slightly dazed, his eyes blinking, and nodded when his mother spoke to him.