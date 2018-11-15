UPDATE: Champaign teachers union files notice of intent to strike

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Members of the Champaign Federation of Teachers protest Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in front of the Champaign school district's administrative center on Windsor Road in Champaign as the union's negotiations with the district enter their seventh month.

UPDATE, 10:45 a.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — The president of the Champaign teachers union said the group has officially filed its intent-to-strike notice after another bargaining session failed to yield a tentative deal Wednesday.

Jennifer White said the Champaign Federation of Teachers filed the notice Thursday morning with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board, the Unit 4 school district and others.

The union has to wait 10 days to strike once the notice is filed, which would make Nov. 25 the earliest that one could begin. Since that’s a Sunday, White said the potential strike could begin Nov. 26.

White said teachers are really passionate about the issues that the union is standing strong on in negotiations.

White said for the first time Wednesday, the district had a dialogue with the union on class-size issues and home visits. But she said there are still other issues that it won't budge on, including salaries for off-schedule union members — people who have been teaching for more than 21 years — and professional-development days.

The two sides' next bargaining session with a federal mediator has been scheduled for Tuesday. Negotiations began in May for the contract that ended June 30; the federal mediator was requested in August.

Unit 4 officials could not yet be reached for comment.

* * * * *

Original story, posted 9:45 a.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — After another bargaining session Wednesday that did not yield a tentative deal on a new contract, the Champaign teachers union plans to file its intent-to-strike notice today, according to the union's president.

Jennifer White said the Champaign Federation of Teachers will file its notice with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board, the Unit 4 school district and others.

The union then has to wait 10 days to strike once the notice is filed, which would make Nov. 25 the earliest a strike could begin. Since that’s a Sunday, White said the potential strike could begin Monday, Nov. 26.

Another bargaining session with a federal mediator has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Unit 4 administratrors could not immediately be reached for comment.

After negotiations begin in May, the union asked the district in August to have a federal mediator step in. The teachers union voted last month to authorize a potential strike.

The last contract with teachers expired June 30.