UPDATED: Champaign teachers file notice of intent to strike

Update 10:45 a.m.

CHAMPAIGN — The president of the Champaign teachers union says the group has officially filed its intent to strike notice, after another bargaining session failed to yield a deal on Wednesday.

Jennifer White says the Champaign Federation of Teachers filed it Thursday morning with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board, the Unit 4 School District and others.

The union has to wait 10 days to strike, which would make Nov. 25th the earliest a strike could begin. Since that is a Sunday, White says the potential strike would start on Monday, Nov. 26th.

White says teachers are really passionate about the issues that the union is standing strong on in negotiations.

White says the district yesterday, for the first time, had a dialogue with the union on class size issues and home visits. But she says there are still other issues that the district won't budget on.

White says that includes salary for off-schedule union members, which are people who have been teaching for more than 21 years, and professional development days.

The next session with a mediator has been scheduled for Tuesday of next week. The two sides started holding negotiation sessions in May for the contract that ended on June 30th.

Unit 4 officials could not yet be reached for comment.

Original

