UPDATE: 5 injured in crash on U.S. 45

Photo by: Dave Hinton/Rantoul Press The scene at today's crash on U.S. 45 that sent five people to the hospital.

UPDATED, 5 p.m.:

THOMASBORO — A garbage truck and an auto collided south of Thomasboro on Friday afternoon, seriously injuring five people.

Illinois State Police Lt. Ryan Starrick said a northbound garbage truck on U.S. 45 was struck by a southbound auto that had crossed the median at 12:06 p.m.

The southbound car was driven by a 23-year-old man from Urbana and was carrying three passengers: a 33-year-old man from Savoy, a 23-year-old man from Rantoul and a 23-year-old man from Urbana, according to State Trooper Tracy Lillard.

For unknown reasons, the driver lost control and crossed from the left southbound lane over the grass median to the northbound lanes, striking the garbage truck in the right lane driven by a 67-year-old man from Tuscola head on, according to a preliminary investigation.

The four people in the car, none of whom were wearing seatbelts according to Lillard, and the driver of the garbage truck, who was wearing a seatbelt, were taken to area hospitals. An Air Life helicopter transported at least some of the injured.

The garbage truck came to rest in a farm field east of the accident site. The auto came to rest in the median.

The accident occurred between County Roads 2300 North and 2400 North, about 2 miles south of Thomasboro.

Debris from one or possibly both of the vehicles was strewn across the northbound lanes.

A portion of U.S. 45 was closed and traffic rerouted following the accident.

The names of the injured were not immediately available, and the investigation is ongoing.