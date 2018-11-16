UPDATE: 5 seriously hurt in head-on crash on U.S. 45 near Thomasboro

Photo by: Dave Hinton/Rantoul Press Debris from a head-on collision between a car and a garbage truck is strewn over U.S. 45 on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, south of Thomasboro. Five people were seriously injured in the wreck.

THOMASBORO — Five people were seriously injured Friday afternoon in a head-on collision between a garbage truck and a car on U.S. 45 about 2 miles south of Thomasboro.

According to a release from the Illinois State Police, at 12:06 p.m., the driver of the car, a 23-year-old Urbana man, lost control for an unknown reason while heading south in the left lane just north of County Road 2300 N. The car crossed the median into the northbound lanes, where it struck the garbage truck, driven by a 67-year-old man from Tuscola, head-on.

Police said the driver of the car and his three passengers — a 33-year-old Savoy man, a 23-year-old Rantoul man and a 23-year-old Urbana man — were all ejected from the vehicle in the crash. None of them were wearing seat belts; the truck driver was wearing his.

All five people involved in the wreck were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, the release said. An Air Life helicopter was used to transport some of them.

The garbage truck came to rest in a farm field east of the accident site; the car came to rest in the median. Debris from the accident was strewn across the northbound lanes.

Parts of U.S. 45 were closed for about five hours and traffic was rerouted while the scene was cleared. The road was fully reopened about 5:10 p.m. Friday.

The names of the injured were not immediately available, and the investigation is ongoing.