LIVE! Iowa

Iowa 63, Illinois 0 — FINAL

Oof. Hard to see a loss like this one in a positive light.

Illinois and Iowa were actually playing a competitive game through the first quarter, with the Hawkeyes leading 7-0 after the first 15 minutes.

Then, things got rough. Like, three Hawkeyes touchdowns in 2 minutes, 7 seconds of game time rough. Iowa stuffed in a score on the run, then Illinois native A.J. Epenesa took an Illini fumble to the house on the first play of the drive. Illinois got the ball back, only to go just 9 yards and have their punt attempt blocked and, eventually, give way to another Iowa touchdown.

From there, it all went downhill. AJ Bush Jr. completed 12 of his 28 passes for just 82 yards and two interceptions, then was replaced by M.J. Rivers II, who was unable to complete either of his passes and was picked off once himself.

Reggie Corbin started at running back on the afternoon, but an injury kept his play stark. Instead, Ra'Von Bonner filled out the Illini rushing attack, gaining 111 yards on 21 carries.

Del'Shawn Phillips grab an interception on Iowa's first drive of the game, but his contribution was buried beneath the Hawkeyes' 395 yards of offense and 63 points — marking the sixth time this season Illinois has allowed its opponent to score more than 45 points.

Iowa 63, Illinois 0 — 5:47 left in the 4th

Just when you think it can't get worse, Iowa finds a way to score another touchdown. This time, there was some review as to whether Toren Young got in on his 14-yard run, but the officials ruled in the Hawkeyes favor. Not that one less touchdown on the board would change much.

Iowa 56, Illinois 0 — 11:10 left in 4th

Mekhi Sargent with a 29-yard TD run (and the ensuing PAT) bumps Iowa's lead to 56-0 on the #Illini. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 17, 2018

Iowa 49, Illinois 0 — 8:11 left in 3rd

AJ Bush Jr. threw his second INT directly to Amani Hooker. Like directly to him. Iowa with tremendous field position again. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 17, 2018

Iowa turns its great INT-delivered field position into a 5-yard TD run by Toren Young. The #Illini now trail 49-0 with 8:11 left in 3rd quarter. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 17, 2018

I can hear the I-O-W-A chants in the press box. Considering #Hawkeyes fans probably outnumber #Illini fans, that's not exactly a surprise. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 17, 2018

Iowa 42, Illinois 0 — 13:26 left in 3rd

Blake Hayes has to punt again after a holding call on his long snapper. The second time Kyle Groeneweg returned it 61 yards for a touchdown. The third quarter has just begun and Iowa leads the #Illini 42-0. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 17, 2018

Iowa 35, Illinois 0 — Halftime

I mean, what can you really say? Illinois at least got into positive rushing yardage by the end of the half. So there's that.

Meanwhile, Illini Twitter has thrown in the towel.

The game is obviously turned off. Just get me to next season. #illini — Only at Illinois (@Only_Illinois) November 17, 2018

Best play of the day for #Illini? An interception by Bush with 1 minute remaining, as it pins the Hawkeyes back on their own 2 yard line. #sure — snowbirdb (@snowbirdb1) November 17, 2018

Lovie may or may not be the long term answer... but you cannot continue to tell me this team is improving... #illini — Brent B (@BrentB5050) November 17, 2018

Based on my feed, I was right to ditch this game. #Illini — Patrick O'Dowd (@WrestlngRealist) November 17, 2018

So disappointing Illini. Not even competing. — Coach Becker (@robert_coach) November 17, 2018

Glad the #Illini are putting up a fight in Champaign. Good Lord. — Michael Ruiz (@MikeRuiz21) November 17, 2018

The #illini are the worst football team in the state! — Joseph Gerard (@jgerard2121970) November 17, 2018

Iowa 35, Illinois 0 — 5:10 left in 2nd

An illegal block on Iowa had the Hawkeyes facing a 1st & 25 situation. Their next three plays? A 14-yard pass from Nate Stanley to Brandon Smith. Then a 10-yard pass to Nick Easley. That set up a 3rd & 1 situation. Iowa loaded up to "run" and then executed a perfect play action pass, with Stanley hitting a WIDE OPEN T.J. Hockenson for a 37-yard score.

Iowa 28, Illinois 0 — 11:43 left in 2nd

The Hawkeyes have now scored three touchdowns in just less than 2 minutes. The latest? Well, Blake Hayes had a punt blocked for a second straight game. To no one's surprise (or at least it shouldn't have been) it was Illinois native A.J. Epenesa that blocked it. One play later, Nate Stanley hit his other tight end T.J. Hockenson for an 11-yard score.

Iowa 21, Illinois 0 — 13:42 left in 2nd

Well, that was fast. A fumble by Ra'Von Bonner turned into a quick touchdown for Iowa when Edwardsville native A.J. Epenesa scooped it up and rumbled the 19 yards he needed to get to the end zone. As they say in these parts ... not ideal.

Iowa 14, Illinois 0 — 13:50 left in 2nd

No Reggie Corbin is a serious issue for Illinois. Not having Mike Epstein or Dre Brown either just doubles (or triples) down on that problem. The Illini currently have negative-2 rushing yards.

Iowa has rushed for 61 yards. Three of those came on Mekhi Sargent's most recent touchdown run.

Best way to gauge if fans in stands are just wearing black coats or are actual Iowa fans is by their response to different plays.



The pop after that 3-yard TD run by Mekhi Sargent is the answer. Hawkeyes lead the #Illini 14-0 with 13:50 left in the second quarter. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 17, 2018

Iowa 7, Illinois 0 — 6:20 left in 1st

Noah Fant might not be Nate Stanley's favorite tight end anymore (remember, T.J. Hockenson has more receptions and yards), but when it comes to getting a touchdown it doesn't seem Stanley wants to throw to anybody but Fant. They connect on a 9-yard touchdown pass to break out of the slog that was the first two drives for both teams. Can the Illini answer?

Illinois vs. Iowa — 2:40 p.m., BTN

If pictures can say 1,000 words ...

Can’t see who’s below me, but I’m pretty sure there are more Iowa than Illinois fans on the east side. Let’s not even discuss the Block I or Horseshoe. #Illini pic.twitter.com/C1OczPYZsG — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 17, 2018

Illinois vs. Iowa — 2:40 p.m., BTN

Some cornerstone players will play their final game at Memorial Stadium today. Like Nick Allegretti. Or Mikey Dudek ... even if his career didn't play out like anyone expected after his breakout freshman season in 2014. Of course, there were only nine seniors recognized today (including Shaedon Meadors, who never played a single snap at Illinois). That's what happens when you lose double-digit transfers a year after losing nearly as many.

Pretty sure the #Illini just set the record for fastest Senior Day ever. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 17, 2018

Illinois vs. Iowa — 2:40 p.m., BTN

Interesting development in the Illinois secondary for today's game. Sydney Brown (hurt last week against Nebraska) is not dressed for today's game. Either is Stanley Green (has been out a couple weeks). Newly-injured Quan Martin will also not play. Somehow he got hurt yesterday morning during the team's final walkthrough.

The starters? Well, Tony Adams will start at one safety spot, and Nate Hobbs at one of the cornerback positions. Then, I would expect Delano Ware at the other safety and Cam Watkins at the other corner. Of course, that would be in Illinois' base defense, which should be the primary package against a more traditional Iowa offense. Dele Harding will be in as the third linebacker to counter the Hawkeyes' double tight end packages.

Illinois vs. Iowa — 2:40 p.m., BTN

Consider these numbers ...

453

361

626

591

386

611

545

712

438

606

That's the rundown of the yards of total offense Illinois' defense has given up each week this season. The only times the Illini held an opponent under 400 yards? When they faced an FCS team (Western Illinois) and the sad sacks of the Big Ten (Rutgers). Otherwise, teams have gouged Illinois over and over and over and over and over ... and over and over and over again.

Any chance of beating Iowa today comes only if the defense tightens up to a level really not yet seen this season. The Hawkeyes don't have their typical run game (their running back duo hasn't been able to replace Akrum Wadley), and while Nate Stanley is effective at quarterback he's not exactly a world beater. Iowa's offense is a touch below average, ranking 82nd in the nation by averaging 385.7 yards per game.

The problem for the Illini? They're giving up 532.9 yards per game. That ranks them 127th nationally ahead of only Oregon State (542.8 ypg) and the absolute, raging dumpster fire that is the UConn defense (623.6 ypg).

Illinois vs. Iowa — 2:40 p.m., BTN

Lovie Smith talks to the media every Monday. Here's a sampling of what he said this week ...

On fixing mistakes this week

Now it's just about Iowa and having the best Tuesday practice we've had all year. All those things we talked about with tackling, dropped passes… all those things we need to get fixed. It's now or never. We know what we're capable of doing.

On preparing for Iowa

They play hard, they're sound, they've been playing the same system for a lot of years. They don't make many mistakes. Tough football team. Discipline. That's what they have and that's what they've been for many years.

On senior day

It's a special time. The impact on our team, it's a big impact. Seniors that are leaving have excellent leadership on and off the football field. They've put their time in here building a program. Once you get to your senior year you've gone through an awful lot with sacrifice and hard work, and you want to finish it off the right way.

Illinois vs. Iowa — 2:40 p.m., BTN

Some depth chart thoughts to get us going ...

— Iowa's offense includes multiple two tight end sets. And by multiple, that happens basically all the time. The surprise about the Hawkeyes' tight ends is T.J. Hockenson has more receptions and yards than Noah Fant (who has a 6-4 touchdown advantage). Fant, though, had just one reception for zero yards last week against Northwestern. His role has ... diminished ... from a year ago.

— Iowa sacks leader A.J. Epenesa (an Edwardsville grad) doesn't actually start for the Hawkeyes. Honestly, it would be tough to find a better trio of defensive ends than Epenesa, Anthony Nelson and Parker Hesse.

— Maroa-Forsyth grad Jack Hockaday starts at middle linebacker for the Hawkeyes. Side note, I covered him in high school.

— Reggie Corbin is listed on the depth chart as today's starter at running back for Illinois.

— Based on the Illini depth chart, they're going to start 12 guys on defense. At least until Lovie Smith decides if he's going with the base package (Dele Harding at strongside linebacker) or the nickel package (Cam Watkins at nickelback).

— Here's something new: Free safety is now undecided between Delano Ware -OR- Sydney Brown ... and Ware is listed first.

— Nate Hobbs and Jordan Holmes are listed as potential "starters" at punt returner. Given the punt return issues last week against Nebraska (fumbles by Holmes and Carlos Sandy) I wouldn't be surprised to see Hobbs.

****

Good afternoon for one last LIVE! Report from Memorial Stadium this season. It's just great how we skipped right from summer to winter and did away with fall altogether this year. Case in point, it's 37 degrees right now in Champaign, and Memorial Stadium is like one day removed from being absolutely blanketed in snow.

The game management and facility management staffs took care of a substantial layer of snow on Zuppke Field. Now it's Illinois' turn to try and take care of Iowa. The Illini are in full-on "must win" mode this afternoon against the Hawkeyes. Mathematically, Illinois is still in the bowl picture. But that only happens if the Illini beat Iowa today and then also take care of Big Ten West champs Northwestern after Thanksgiving.

That scenario probably seems familiar. Let me take you back to 2014. Tim Beckman was coaching for his job. Bad weather and a small Memorial Stadium crowd made for less than ideal conditions against a Penn State team that had a good, but still disappointing season, to that point. Reilly O'Toole guided the way to victory. Then he did the same at Northwestern a week later. The Illini were bowl-bound, and Beckman had saved his job (for about nine months ... when he was fired for non-football related reasons).

The same scenario exists in the final two weeks this season except Lovie Smith isn't coaching for his job. He's secure for next season.

So could Illinois actually pull it off? We'll dive into that a little more as today's LIVE! Report progresses leading up to the 2:40 p.m. kickoff here in Champaign. Meanwhile, now would be a good time to catch up on all of our Illini football coverage from this week.

