Mahomet man injured in crash

MAHOMET — A Mahomet man is being treated for injuries he received in a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon north of Mahomet.

According to a state police report, a 75-year-old man with the last name of Phelps was driving a 2009 light green Hyundai Sonata eastbound on County Road 2650 E approaching Illinois 47 at 12:39 p.m. when his vehicle left the road and into a ditch on the right side of the road.

The vehicle continued through the ditch and onto Illinois 47, crossed the highway and crashed into another ditch.

He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Police said it did not appear that Phelps was wearing a seat belt.

No tickets had been issued as of Sunday afternoon.