LIVE! Gonzaga

Illinois vs. No. 3 Gonzaga — 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona just came back to beat Iowa State, making the top seeds 3 for 3 so far today at Lahaina Civic Center. Illinois has some pretty long odds to snap that streak. In fact, Gonzaga is currently a 16-point favorite.

Illini fans would obviously prefer the upset, but a consolation bracket showdown with Iowa State makes for some interesting storylines. The potential for an Ayo Dosunmu vs. Talen Horton-Tucker showdown is ... interesting. To say the least. Horton-Tucker finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones against Arizona.

But that's not all. Not only did the Illini recruit the former Simeon standout, but they were also involved with Iowa State freshmen Zion Griffin and George Conditt. They played much more limited roles against Arizona and neither scored.

You might have missed this. You really shouldn't.

A quick recap of the earlier action today in Maui ...

Auburn's overtime victory against Xavier came despite the Musketeers knocking down 10 three-pointers and shooting lights out at the free throw line. Former Illinois recruiting target Paul Scruggs had 16 points for Xavier.

Auburn was led by Bryce Brown's 26 points and Jared Harper's 25. The Tigers are ready for the "three games in three days" nature of the tournament ... even though the next game will be against No. 1 Duke.

" I feel like we're more ready than anybody to be honest with you," Brown said. "We have an extremely deep team so I feel like with guards and the bigs we have a lot of depth, so me and Jared played heavy minutes today we're going to depend on our other guards and other bigs to step in and probably play a few more minutes tomorrow just to help with that fatigue that we took today.

"That's what I like about this team, just the depth. So I feel like we're more prepared than anybody with the experience and the players we have."

Auburn is set to face Duke tomorrow after the Blue Devils dominated San Diego State. All four of Duke's freshmen starters hit double figures against the Aztecs. R.J. Barrett led the way with 20 points, Cam Reddish had 16, Tre Jones added 14 and Zion Williamson finished with 13 points.

"I mean, it's the ultimate measuring stick for us," San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. "We played the No. 1 team in the country, we did some things well, obviously there's some things that they do way better than we do. Sometimes that's just talent and it's obviously good coaching — Coach K knows what he's doing.

"I thought they played the game the right way, they moved the ball, they shared the ball, they executed their game plan and so I'm glad we got a chance to play them."

OK, can we talk about this for a minute?

Maybe you don't care about uniform choices. If so, just come back in a few minutes for more basketball-related content. But if you do ...

The best decision Illinois made — forced to wait until next season to get a complete jersey overhaul — was to get rid of the zig-zag look from the John Groce era and initial Nike rebrand. It was not a fan favorite. The simpler stripe this year? Much better.

The true fan favorite? The Fighting Illini throwbacks, and the new orange alternate is phenomenal.

Let's be honest. This is the game Illinois fans have been waiting for. The Illini are about an hour from tipoff against No. 3 Gonzaga in the final game of the first round of the Maui Invitational ... and they've got nothing to lose.

Hang with the Bulldogs but ultimately lose? That's what everyone's expecting. Pull the upset? Maybe this season plays out a little differently than expected.

An early evening tipoff in Hawaii means some late night basketball back on the mainland for any Illinois fans not at Lahaina Civic Center on Maui. It's been a long day of basketball on the island already. Auburn took down Xavier in overtime, Duke blew the doors off San Diego State and Arizona and Iowa State are in the midst of closing out their first-round game.

That leaves the Illini and Bulldogs as the nightcap. Illinois is coming off a home loss to Georgetown. Gonzaga beat Texas A&M by 20-plus to stay unbeaten. It goes without saying the Illini face a serious challenge as they try to add to their Hawaiian hardware after winning the 2012 Maui Invitational in John Groce's first season as coach.

With an hour until tip, catch up on our Illinois basketball coverage in advance of tonight's game and revel in the fact that this guy (see below) is on the call.

